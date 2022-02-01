Mahindra registers 58% YoY growth in CV space: Sells 21,111 units in Jan 2022

Mahindra sales stood at 46,804 units in the first month of this year, and thus, the homegrown automaker registered double-digit year-over-year growth.

Mahindra is one of the leading automakers in the Indian market. The homegrown brand currently participates in almost all the segments of the Indian automotive industry. The company has released sales analytics for the last month – January 2022. It sold a total of 46,804 units in the first month of this year. Thereby posting double-digit growth on a year over year basis for the last month.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., quoted, “We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20% in January 2022. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and ended the month with an overall impressive growth of 58%. We launched the ‘Highest Mileage or Give Truck Back’ guarantee on our entire HCV, ICV & LCV truck range, which has received a very positive response from the market. Despite various global supply chain challenges, we fulfilled our commitment of billing the first 14000 XUV700s by January 2022 and have registered close to 1,00,000 bookings since launch, a major milestone in the Indian SUV Industry. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate.”

The brand retailed a total of 19,848 units in the passenger car segment, which comprise utility vehicles, cars and vans. In comparison to the corresponding period last year, Mahindra has seen a 3 per cent drop in sales on a YoY basis. Well, Mahindra registered sales of 19,964 UVs in January 2022, while it sold 116 cars and vans. Therefore, posting a sales dip on a YoY basis of 3 per cent and 15 per cent in these segments, respectively.

Moving over to the commercial vehicles segment, the indigenous brand could sell a total of 21,111 units in our market last month. Interestingly, it clocked a growth of 58 per cent on a year over year basis. Talking of exports, a 25 per cent hike was observed, with the total export figure standing at 2,861 vehicles.