Mahindra partners with UCO Bank for SUV financing

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced that the company has partnered with UCO Bank to offer financing options to its SUV customers. According to the company, this tie-up will allow Mahindra to leverage UCO Bank’s wide network of over 3,000 branches, thereby extending the reach of its financing options to prospective passenger vehicle customers across the country.

As part of the agreement, UCO Bank is said to offer credit to prospective Mahindra SUV owners at attractive interest rates, high LTV (loan-to-value ratio), and without pre-payment charges. Speaking on the occasion, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President, Head – Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, “Our tie-up with UCO Bank will enable us to offer attractive financing options to customers aspiring to own a Mahindra SUV.”

He further added, “Our association with UCO Bank will help us turn those dreams into reality by making the SUV ownership experience easier, more accessible, and more affordable.”

Ishraq Ali Khan, Executive Director, UCO Bank, said, “Mahindra & Mahindra Dealers and UCO bank officials will be working in tandem for the benefit of customers. With this tie-up, UCO Bank will offer loan facilities to Mahindra customers belonging to various profiles including salaried, self-employed, businessmen, professionals and farmers. UCO Bank will offer attractive terms on the loans, thereby making it easier and more affordable for customers to own a Mahindra SUV.”

