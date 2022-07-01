Mahindra & Mahindra sells 26,880 passenger vehicles in June

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced its sales figures for June 2022 with wholesales of 26,880 units for the passenger vehicles segment , registering a 59 per cent YoY growth, compared to16,913 units sold for the same period last year.

The OEM recorded the sales of 26,620 units of its utility vehicles, which comprises cars and vans. Utility vehicle segment reflected a 60 per cent Y-o-Y growth as compared to 16,636 units sold in June 2021.

In the commercial vehicle segment the company reported sales of 20,431 units in June while the exports in the month stood at 2,777 units.

Veejay Nakra, President for Automotive Division, M&M said, “Q1 FY23 is our second consecutive highest SUV sales quarter. This has been made possible due to continued robust demand for all our brands, including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. The company sold 26,620 SUVs in June and overall, 54,096 vehicles were sold, registering a growth of 64 per cent.”

Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 54,096 units in June, which included both passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said.