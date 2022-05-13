Mahindra Logistics completes Meru acquisition

Mahindra Logistics (MLL), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) solution providers has announced that it has completed acquisition of 100 percent equity share capital of Meru.

The acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate and expand MLL’s business in the enterprise mobility space. Founded in 2006, Meru Cabs, a ridesharing company was amongst the first to offer AC cab-on-demand service. At present, Meru has a significant presence in the airport ride hailing segment and provides on-call and employee mobility services to corporates in India.

The company has also onboarded a large number of electric vehicles in its fleet. MLL says the addition of Meru under its brand will further strengthen its mobility business especially in

Enterprise Mobility Service (ETMS) business, which operates under the ‘Alyte’ brand where it already has leadership position.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Mahindra Logistics said, “The acquisition complements our mobility services portfolio with an expansion in airport ride-hailing and on-call services. We anticipate significant synergies by leveraging the combined capabilities in supply, technology management and electric mobility. The combined capabilities of Meru and Alyte will enable us to better serve our B2C and enterprise customers with an expanded portfolio of services delivering on a promise of safety, customer excellence and sustainability.”