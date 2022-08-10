Mahindra launches new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up at Rs 7.6 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up targeted toward the transport and logistics sector. The company unveiled the brand with the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 at an introductory price of Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom), available with a down payment of Rs 25,000 and attractive finance schemes.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is engineered and designed to set new benchmarks in the pickup segment and boasts of the company’s in-house developed connected technology – iMaXX telematics solution. This allows for effective vehicle management and maximising business productivity. It features a new front grille, new headlamps, and a dashboard with a digital cluster.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “At Mahindra, we constantly strive to influence customers’ life positively and enable them to earn more and prosper. The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a futuristic brand loaded with many category-first features such as the advanced iMAXX technology, turn safe lights, height adjustable seats, in addition to the powerful and efficient engine, and class-leading payload capacity. With this new benchmark brand in the pickup segment, Mahindra once again demonstrates its intention and capability to offer immense value to its customers.”

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Our latest offering, the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is engineered to tackle the high-demand, always-evolving requirements of the pickup market. We have equipped it with iMAXX connectivity offerings hosted on Amazon Web Services, which has unrivalled tech features that help customers monitor and sweat their asset better. The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is equipped with a drivetrain that is powerful and offer a higher payload capacity of 1300kg yet offers exceptional fuel efficiency of 17.2 kmpl. With this new benchmark among pickups, Mahindra once again demonstrates its intention and capability to revolutionise the pickup segment.”