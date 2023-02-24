Mahindra last mile mobility sets up 3-wheeler EV charging stations

In order to boost the acceptance of electric vehicles in Mumbai and its suburbs, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, is setting up several charging stations near auto rickshaw stands, auto driver home clusters and junctions. According to the company, chargers have also been installed at Mahindra outlets and Mahindra Mitra Technician spots wherein the customer can charge their 3-wheelers.

As per Mahindra, the charging points have been positioned in strategic locations like Malad, Kandivali, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Vasai, Virar, Andheri and so on. This is an ongoing process and the Mahindra team, along with key stakeholders, have said to have identified additional charging spots in and around Mumbai and with due approvals, will commence work. The auto driver partners too have been notified of these additional charging points.

According to Mahindra, more than 60 mechanics have been trained by LMM’s service personnel to handle Mahindra 3-wheeler EVs.

Mahindra retails the Treo auto, Treo Zor and Zor Grand electric 3-wheelers in Mumbai and its suburbs.