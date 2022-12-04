Mahindra Last Mile Mobility onboards women drivers for EDel by Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics. (MLL), one of India’s integrated logistics & mobility solutions providers, in association with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has announced that they are deploying women drivers for EDel, MLL’s last-mile delivery cargo service on Electric Vehicles.

EDel will provide employment to women drivers, who will be specially trained with a training program to operate EVs.

Mahindra Logistics said 85 percent of its 1000 current fleet of EVs are powered by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility 3-wheelers. The recently launched Zor Grand DV+ with a 170cu.ft factory fitted DV box, that promises 100km range on a single charge, has a battery warranty of 1.5 lakh kms/5 years, and is the latest addition to the fleet.

The company is additionally piloting their soon-to-be-launched electric two-wheelers in Kochi, which will be introduced across the country. 20 EV charging hubs have also been set up to recharge these vehicles.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said: “We encourage and value diversity amongst our employees, associates, business partners, customers and communities. We have taken several initiatives to make our workplace attractive by providing equal opportunity to women.”

Swaminathan added, “Hiring women drivers for EDel in Bengaluru is one such step in this direction. As a part of expansion plan; more women driver cum owners, fleet owners and other transporters will be encouraged to join EDel for last mile delivery.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric – Last Mile Mobility said, “Our electric 3-wheelers are employment generators for women, thereby helping them to be an integral part of the EV revolution. The twist and go operation, vibration- and noise-free drive experience, the reliability, as well as the superior Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) motivates women to drive EVs to support their families.”