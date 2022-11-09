Mahindra joins hands with Jio-bp, Statiq & Charge+Zone for EV charging solutions

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, has recently announced its partnerships with three EV infrastructure partners. They are Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone. As a part of these associations, the company plans to offer robust charging solutions for Mahindra’s upcoming range of passenger electric vehicles, including the XUV400 electric SUV.

With these partnerships, Mahindra’s EV users will be able to get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and electric mobility solutions spanning across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions. Along with Mahindra’s ecosystem partners, the company is working to create a vast network of EV charging stations. These partnerships are said to strengthen the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India.

Commenting on the same, Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with all our partners for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India.”

He further added, “We approach these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to our customers, quickly. This will also help us in moving a step forward towards achieving India’s net-zero goals.”

Mahindra recently unveiled the XUV400 electric SUV in India and its prices will be officially announced in January 2023. The new Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Apart from the XUV400, the company also showcased its Born Electric concept models in the UK that will be launched in India in the next few years.