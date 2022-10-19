Mahindra Jeeto crosses 2 lakh sales milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra one of India’s leading small commercial vehicle manufacturers has announced its Jeeto SCV brand has crossed the 2 lakh units sales milestone in the country.

The Mahindra Jeeto was launched in 2015 as a 2-door mini pickup truck and has been one of the most popular offerings for Mahindra in the SCV space. It is an attractive proposition for several e-commerce companies for their last-mile delivery applications and is available in Diesel, Petrol, and CNG powertrain option. The Jeeto also has two deck sizes (6ft and 7.4ft).

The OEM recently added the new Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau to its line-up, which was rolled out from Mahindra’s Zaheerabad plant that boasts a range of up to 400km on a single tank. The vehicle has the best-in-class mileage of 35.1 km/kg and an industry-leading load carrying capacity of 650kg.

In September Jeeto achieved its all-time high market share of 17% in the SCV segment.

Amit Sagar, Business Head, SCV Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The Jeeto range has successfully upheld Mahindra’s commitment and delivered on the brand’s promise of higher mileage and higher profits, bringing prosperity to over 2 lakh customers. We identified the transportation industry’s evolving challenges and worked to meet customers’ needs for inter- and intra-city transportation. For more than two decades, Mahindra has been the market leader in the SCV segment.”

The Jeeto range is supported by Mahindra’s extensive service network, which is one of the largest in the country for easy on-ground maintenance and assistance.