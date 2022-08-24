Mahindra Insurance Brokers inks distributor partnership with Mad About Wheels

Mahindra Insurance Brokers (MIBL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) has inked a strategic partnership with Mad About Wheels (MaW), a brand agnostic electric mobility and automotive solutions provider.

Through this partnership, MaW dealers who have been onboarded will now be able to provide comprehensive motor insurance products to customers buying electric two- and three-wheelers.

The partnership will give MaW dealers selling electric two- and three-wheelers, access to various insurance products offered by MIBL’s insurance partners. The customers can effectively compare and select an insurance cover that meets their individual and specific requirements.

Vedanarayanan Seshadri, MD and Principal Officer, MIBL said, “This unique distribution partnership will enable MaW dealer-partners to utilise MIBL’s platform to provide insurance products to the emerging and ever-evolving EV industry and the growing necessity day by day.”

Amresh Khar, Co-Founder, Mad About Wheels added, “The MIBL association will help us increase our reach into this growing sector and on-board new age dealers as well as OEM brands to build more confidence into the EV business.”.

Mad About Wheels is a Gurugram-based start-up established in 2019 that provides electric mobility service solutions like extended warranty, AMC annual maintenance contract and digital dealership program through its technology.