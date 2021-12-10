Mahindra First Choice Wheels inaugurates two new stores in Bangalore

Mahindra First Choice Wheels inaugurates two new outlets in Bangalore, owing to high demand. The two new outlets are located in MSR Layout, Tumkur road and Sarjapur road.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), Mahindra’s used car business, has inaugurated two new outlets in Bangalore, owing to demand. The two new stores, Zippy Automart and Renew 4 u Automobiles, are located in MSR Layout, Tumkur road and Sarjapur road, respectively. With the two new outlets, MFCWL has a total of 67 stores in Karnataka.

The two new outlets will offer all the facilities and services that the MFCWL brand represents including certified used-car sales, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance, and hassle-free RTO transfers. Overall, MFCWL has over 1100 retail stores in more than 350 cities in India and has sold over 2 million cars in the country.

Speaking on the new store inauguration, Ashutosh Pandey, the CEO & MD, of Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, “We are happy to expand our network in Bengaluru as well as in the neighbouring region. The new store launches are aligned with our mission to offer a hassle-free ownership experience to customers via our phygital model. We are certain that both the dealerships will add many customers to the Mahindra First Choice family and bring the brand closer to consumers.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.