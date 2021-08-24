Mahindra First Choice Wheels and CamCom partner to offer AI-powered car inspection

Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), Mahindra’s pre-owned vehicles business has partnered with CamCom, an AI-powered visual inspection solutions company, to offer vehicle inspection using AI. With the partnership, Mahindra can inspect and make damage assessments for vehicles.

CamCom is recognised around the world for providing disruptive solutions to automotive, warehousing, and other industries. The company is a winner of Catapult Cohort 1 by Mahindra Mobility and are well-known for leveraging Computer Vision and associated technologies in the visual inspection process.

Speaking about the partnership, Ashutosh Pandey, the CEO of Mahindra First Choice Wheels said, “We are thrilled to see this game-changing partnership with CamCom come to fruition. This collaboration has the potential to bring a disruptive approach and transform the used car business ecosystem. The fact that CamCom is a ‘Made in India’ solution is gratifying and shows the enormous capacity of the technology talent in the country.”

Ajith Nayar, the Co-founder of CamCom said, “The support and guidance we got from the MFCW team during the Mahindra Catapult Program has in many ways shaped the evolution of CamCom solution for the used vehicles market. This partnership is a huge step for CamCom. We are working to extend our engagement within the Mahindra automotive ecosystem and become the partner of choice for all visual inspections.”