Mahindra Electric surpasses 50,000 electric three-wheeler sales milestone

Mahindra Electric Mobility (MEML), the last-mile mobility arm of the Mahindra Group has crossed 50,000 electric 3-wheeler sales milestone this month. The company entered the electric three-wheeler space with the e Alfa Mini in 2017 and gradually expanded its range with the Treo, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and e Alfa Cargo.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us as we go from strength to strength in building this category, and we are thankful to our satisfied customers for this. Electric Vehicles are helping customers with increased earnings while delivering sustainability and therefore we expect the growth momentum to continue.”

Cumulatively the 50,000-plus Mahindra electric 3-wheeler have covered more than 133 million kilometre, saved 27,566 metric tonne of CO2 that otherwise would have required more than 6.1 lakh trees to be planted.