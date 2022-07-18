Mahindra Electric achieves 50,000 electric 3-wheelers sales milestone

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), the last mile mobility arm of the Mahindra Group, has today announced that it has achieved the 50,000 electric 3-wheelers sales milestone in India. The company started its electric 3-wheeler journey with the e-Alfa Mini in 2017. This was followed by the successful launch of the Mahindra Electric Treo, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and e-Alfa Cargo.

Out of all the electric Mahindra 3-wheelers sold in India, the company says that the Treo range has received the maximum awards. Some notable mentions include the Global Awards for Excellence in auto retail marketing for electric 3-wheeler of the year 2019m Apollo SCV of the Year 2021 & ET Shark Awards 2021 for the Treo Zor, among others.

Commenting on this special announcement, Suman Mishra, CEO of MEML, said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us as we go from strength to strength in building this category, and we are thankful to our satisfied customers for this. Electric Vehicles are helping customers with increased earnings while delivering sustainability and therefore we expect the growth momentum to continue.”

Mahindra Electric’s popular Treo range includes an electric auto, Treo Yaari and Treo Zor DV. The Treo auto gets an indigenous powertrain and a Li-ion battery pack. The company claims that it boasts a real-world driving range of around 130 km on a full charge. Moreover, it is said to be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 3 hours and 50 minutes through a 16V charging socket.