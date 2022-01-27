Mahindra e-Alfa Cargo electric 3W launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.44 lakh

The new Mahindra e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler has been launched in India at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is claimed to offer a riding range of up to 80 km on a single charge.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has today launched its new electric three-wheeler in India. The new Mahindra e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler has been launched at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. With the introduction of the new e-Alfa Cargo, Mahindra has marked its entry in the rapidly growing e-cart segment. This electric three-wheeler will be sold at 300 outlets across the country. Mahindra is also offering a 1-year / unlimited-kilometre warranty on the e-Alfa Cargo.

Mahindra claims that an e-Alfa Cargo has a running cost of just 59 paise per kilometre and its owner can save up to Rs 60,000 per year in fuel costs when compared with a diesel cargo three-wheeler, based on certain standard calculations. Talking about its specs, the Mahindra e-Alfa Cargo gets a 1.5kW electric motor and it has a top speed of 25 kmph. The company claims that it can run up to 80 kilometre on a single charge.

According to Mahindra, the peak power output of 1.5kW has been possible using the unique additional high torque gear. Moreover, it gets a dual-speed manual transmission with an integrated differential that ensures a gradeability of 7-degree, thereby being suitable for riding on inclined surfaces. The Mahindra e-Alfa Cargo has a payload capacity of 310 kg and in terms of features, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster. This electric cargo three-wheeler gets a standard 48 V/15 A charger.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, said, “The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel-powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment. With savings of ₹ 60 000.00 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, the e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable, pollution-free solution in the cargo segment”