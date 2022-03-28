Mahindra becomes the first Indian automotive OEM to enter the NFT space with Thar SUV

Mahindra has announced its entry into the NFT universe with its Thar SUV. The unveil and auction will take place on 29th March 2022 on the company’s official SUV website.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has recently announced its entry into the NFT (non-fungible token) universe, with the release of its first tranche of tokens. Mahindra will become the first Indian automotive OEM to enter this space. The first NFT offerings from Mahindra will be based on the iconic Thar SUV and will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra.

NFTs are at the forefront of blockchain technology and have captured the interest of the digitally savvy and constantly connected generation. This first-ever series of Mahindra will comprise four NFTs that will be put up for sale via an auction on Tech Mahindra’s NFT marketplace christened ‘Mahindra Gallery’. The unveil and auction will take place on 29th March 2022 on the company’s official SUV website.

Mahindra says that all proceeds from the auction will go towards Project Nanhi Kali, to support the education of underprivileged girls in India. Moreover, the winners of the auction will be invited to the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy (Igatpuri, Maharashtra) or to the new state-of-the-art Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT, Chennai), to experience the thrill of 4×4 motoring.

Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “Mahindra & Mahindra has always been a pioneer in adopting new-age digital innovations to enhance customer experience. The launch of NFTs is another exciting step for us to leverage the next frontier of digital marketing.”

He further added, “We will be able to offer a whole new set of experiences to our customers, build communities for our brands, and also increase brand awareness and loyalty. With our entry into the NFT space, we are all set to harness the countless possibilities of interacting and adding to the Mahindra brand and all our nameplates, and there is no better brand for this debut than the Thar.”