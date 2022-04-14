Mahindra Announces Price Hike Across Range, Effective Today

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today announced a price hike of 2.5% on its range of vehicles. This will result in an increase of INR 10,000 to INR 63,000 on the ex-showroom prices across the range, depending upon the model and the variant. The price hike will be effective from April 14, 2022.

The price revision is result of continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium, palladium, etc. The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset un-precedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact, passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision.

The company is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to their customers appropriately.