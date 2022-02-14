Mahindra Announces Nation-Wide M-Plus Service Camp

Mahindra has organised a free nationwide service camp, called the M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles. Customers can avail of a 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost.

Mahindra & Mahindra has organised a free, nationwide, mega service camp, M-Plus, for customers of its entire range of personal vehicles. The service camp will run till February 19, 2022, in over 600 Mahindra authorized workshops, across all the major cities of the country.

The entire range of passenger vehicles by Mahindra & Mahindra will be covered in this service camp. Customers can avail of a 75-point (Within & outside warranty) check on each vehicle, completely free of cost, through trained technicians at the camp.

Additionally, there are discounts and offers where Mahindra customers will get:

5% discounts on Genuine spare parts

10% discount on labour

15% discount on Road Side Assistance (RSA)

5% discount on genuine accessories

25% discount Maxicare treatments

All the centres are equipped to carry out QWIK service, where periodic maintenance service and/or minor repair will be done in 90 mins. Customers can avail of this facility at the Mega Camp with a prior appointment.

Customers can also book an appointment on Mahindra’s With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account or via the app and avail hassle-free pick up & drop, create their own job card with a selection of Maxicare treatments, approve estimates and pay online.

Mahindra has set the highest standards of digitization and safety to enable end to end contactless service experience through the WYH app. It also offers “CustomerLIVE”, a live video streaming feature using which service advisors can explain repair estimates to customers, directly from the service bay.