Mahindra Announces “Mileage Guarantee” Scheme For Its BSVI Truck Range

The commercial vehicle manufacturer has also announced a service guarantee scheme to ensure the trucks have the lowest downtime.

Home-grown automaker, Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced a special scheme claiming best mileage for its HCV, ICV, and LCV BSVI truck range.

The company has introduced a new ‘Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back Guarantee’ scheme.

The scheme is applicable across Mahindra’s range of BS6 trucks (3.5-tonne vehicles to its 55-tonne trucks).

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The ‘Get More Mileage or Give Back Truck’ Guarantee across the range of trucks is a landmark move for the light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicle industry. Given the spiraling fuel prices, there wasn’t a better time to introduce this Customer Value Proposition. I firmly believe that it will reaffirm our customers’ faith in Mahindra’s ability to create technologically advanced, class-leading products and set higher standards for the Indian CV industry, while reflecting our commitment to the segment.”

Given that fuel is the biggest expense when it comes to transport – constituting over 60% – Mahindra is hoping to reduce fuel costs for truck operators. Alongside the new mileage guarantee, Mahindra has also announced a ‘Service Guarantee’, which aims at reducing the downtime for a truck.

Mahindra claims that the vehicle will be back on-road within 48 hours, or Mahindra will pay a recourse of ₹1000 per day.

Also, if the truck is at a dealership or a service centre, Mahindra claims a turnaround time of 36 hours or compensation of ₹3000 per day.

However, accidents are not covered under the scheme, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited explained, “We have a set of pre-defined repairs and services that are covered under our service guarantee for the recourse,” said Jalaj. He added, the purpose of this guarantee is to put the trucks back on the road at the earliest.”

The service guarantee scheme will be applicable over 90 3S Dealerships and 210 Authorized Service Centers. At present the company has 1600 retail spare outlets and 34 strategically located M Parts Plazas.