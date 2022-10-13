Mahindra & Mahindra and Jio-bp to set up charging network for eSUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), an Indian multinational automotive manufacturer and Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp have announced their plans to strengthen their EV partnership and set up a charging network for Mahindra’s upcoming e-SUVs.

In 2021, the companies had signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

According to the JV, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network in a phased manner starting with 16 cities. Open for public use, these chargers aim to benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain.

The Mahindra group aims to support the EV architecture in India by offering a host of electric vehicles and access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure. The RIL and bp joint venture aims to expand its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to facilitate smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Last month, Mahindra revealed its first all-electric C-segment SUV, the XUV400 at the Mahindra Research Valley and we got a chance to get behind the vehicle. Find all about our first impressions below.

Mahindra has also revealed its new electric vehicle range split into two sub-brands – XUV.e series and BE series along with its new architecture called INGLO.