scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Magna invests in engineering center to expand presence in India

The new center is called Magna Innovation Campus, which is rich in engineering talent and will serve as a key center for Magna in powertrain electrification, electronics and software defined vehicle development.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Magna invests in engineering center to expand presence in India

Magna,  a Canadian parts manufacturer for automakers, is investing more than $120 million (Rs 98 lakh) to establish  and operate a new engineering center in Bengaluru, India, to support e-mobility. Currently Magna has 12 manufacturing divisions and three product development centers across India. 

According to Magma, the new center is called Magna Innovation Campus,  which is rich in  engineering talent and will serve as a key center for Magna in powertrain electrification,  electronics and software defined vehicle development.  

The 240,000 square-foot facility is expected to open in  the first quarter of 2023 and will employ engineers and technical experts working on software and system  development, simulation, testing and vehicle integration, as well as digital, data and cloud solutions  for electric vehicle programs. 

Also Read

Magma’s global network includes 341 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries. Magma said approximately 1,000 engineers and technical experts are expected to be  hired by the end of 2023 with the capacity to add up to  250 more as needed.

Anton Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Magna  International, said “With this new engineering center, we can  further strengthen our vehicle systems development and IP creation, especially in the areas of e mobility.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.