Magna invests in engineering center to expand presence in India

Magna, a Canadian parts manufacturer for automakers, is investing more than $120 million (Rs 98 lakh) to establish and operate a new engineering center in Bengaluru, India, to support e-mobility. Currently Magna has 12 manufacturing divisions and three product development centers across India.

According to Magma, the new center is called Magna Innovation Campus, which is rich in engineering talent and will serve as a key center for Magna in powertrain electrification, electronics and software defined vehicle development.

The 240,000 square-foot facility is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023 and will employ engineers and technical experts working on software and system development, simulation, testing and vehicle integration, as well as digital, data and cloud solutions for electric vehicle programs.

Magma’s global network includes 341 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries. Magma said approximately 1,000 engineers and technical experts are expected to be hired by the end of 2023 with the capacity to add up to 250 more as needed.

Anton Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Magna International, said “With this new engineering center, we can further strengthen our vehicle systems development and IP creation, especially in the areas of e mobility.”