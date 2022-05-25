Magenta to hire over 340 employees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR

Magenta, the homegrown integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging and mobility solutions company, is looking to hire over 340 employees in 2022. The announcement comes amidst Magenta expanding its geographical presence with new offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR.

The company is looking for a variety of positions, including entry-level, mid-level, and experienced candidates.

Magenta is looking to hire under three business verticals EVET (EV Fleet), ChargeGrid (Charging stations) and Axiom (Chargers) with specific technical skill-set which include embedded product design and development, infrastructure network management and telematics.

Along with the technical fields, the company will also induct talent in Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, and Communications. The talent acquisition team is participating in multiple campus and off-campus drives and planning to hire across Tier 1 and 2 institutes. Last year, Magenta launched its new business line EVET and also acquired Axiom, strengthening its manufacturing presence in the EV ecosystem. The company has also collaborated with and built EV chargers as part of the Delhi government’s ‘Single Window clearance for residential chargers.’

Speaking on the plans, Maxson Lewis, founder and director, Magenta said, “Magenta has a strong growth plan lined up for the FY 2022-23 driven by the multiple fold growth we achieved in FY 2022. We have set up audacious but achievable plans to tango with the growing EV ecosystem in India and abroad. The next 6-12 months are critical for the company’s growth ambitions, hence we are looking to hire more than 340 people to match the demand of current and future businesses.”

The EV solutions company had raised pre-series funding from JAN (JITO Angel Network) and LetsVentures, followed by Series A funding by Indian American entrepreneur, Dr Kiran Patel. The brand is currently in discussions to raise Series B funding in 2022.