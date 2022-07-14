Magenta to deploy EV fleet for Amazon in Hyderabad

Mumbai-based homegrown electric mobility and charging solutions provider, Magenta Mobility, has announced its collaboration with Amazon India. Through this partnership, Magenta Mobility will work with Amazon India to induct a fleet of electric vehicles including two and four-wheeler electric vehicles for its delivery partners in the south Indian city of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the partnership, Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility, said, “The collaboration between Amazon and Magenta is a welcome step, which reaffirms Amazon India’s significant progress in the electric mobility industry. This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration with Amazon that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon’s last-mile delivery fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonize last-mile logistics; actively.”

Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon India, we are determined to build a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations and add to our goal of inducting 10,000 EVs to our fleet by 2025. Our collaboration with Magenta Mobility will help us serve customers in a more environmentally-friendly way.”

He further added, “This collaboration is an important step towards building an enabling ecosystem to drive electric transportation and further driving more sustainable operations in Hyderabad, an important locale for us.” It is worth mentioning that in 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030.