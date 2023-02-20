Magenta Mobility opens new sustainable office in Gurugram; To hire over 450+ employees by 2024

Magenta Mobility, India’s home-grown integrated electric mobility and charging solutions provider, announced its expansion in North India by opening a larger new office in Gurugram. The company intends to strengthen its commitment to sustainable mobility and bring over 9800 electric fleet on the road by FY 2024. Along with this, the company aims to hire over 450+ employees for its growing business.

According to the company, the new office exemplifies the best in a hybrid workplace and is intended to encourage collaboration and inspire the next wave of innovation. The new office, located at Udyog Vihar Phase -1, Gurugram, uses natural light, resulting in reduced electricity (HVAC costs) consumption. The new space will encourage going paperless in the digital era, reducing the environmental impact. The company will also discourage using single-use plastic by providing reusable cups & recycled paper bags. The company has also tied up with an E-Waste management company to reduce and recycle any e-waste from its offices and business operations.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director Magenta Mobility said, “Opening up a new office in Gurugram is a new chapter of growth & development at Magenta. Our new office was built in accordance with our sustainability goals, and we are extremely proud of the results. Our expanding presence in India corresponds to the response we are receiving from customers and partners, allowing us to provide the best in last-mile delivery solutions. This new arrangement will strengthen our operations across North India.”

Magenta Mobility already operates in over 6 offices in 4 locations across its 4 business verticals. Currently, in its last mile mobility vertical, the company operates across the clients segments such as e-commerce, grocery, courier and FMCG. Last year, Magenta partnered with leading e-commerce players Flipkart & Amazon, extending the deployment of Magenta’s electric fleet for their last-mile transportation in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, respectively.

The brand’s electric cargo fleet has travelled over five million clean (electric) kilometres, equating to approximately 6.5 metric tons of CO2. With its EV fleet, Magenta Mobility helps organizations gain carbon credits and improve their eco-responsibility. Magenta is a Series A funded company backed by HPCL, and marquee investors such as JAN (JITO Angel Network), LetsVenture, and renowned Indian American philanthropist, Dr. Kiran Patel.