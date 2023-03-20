Magenta Mobility inaugurates the largest EV charging depot in Bengaluru

Magenta Mobility has opened its largest EV charging depot in Bilekahalli, Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by BESCOM GM (DSM) BV Palanethra and other key stakeholders like OEM partners, industry experts and electric vehicle enthusiasts.

The new charging depot, spanning 11,000 sq feet, has 63 AC chargers of 3.3 kW and 3 DC chargers of 15kW GB/T to ensure an efficient charging experience with additional space for further expansion. This marks the 23rd charging depot of Magenta Mobility in Bengaluru and the 35th charging depot in India with a plan for 14 more in the first quarter of FY 23-24.

With the capacity to charge up to 70 electric vehicles at the same time, this is Magenta’s largest charging depot to date. Equipped with energy-saving sensor-enabled street lights to ensure optimal energy usage, water gutters and rainwater harvesting systems and cameras for monitoring, the facility is designed with sustainability in mind.

Additional features include a vehicle maintenance shed dedicated to repair and maintenance, a store room for maintaining spares and inventory, along with basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets for the driver partners. A substation of 315 kVA has been installed to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the chargers.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director of Magenta Mobility, said, “We have around 600 plus vehicles in our fleet today, and we are adding 4000 more in the new financial year. This new depot designed with sustainability in mind will enable us to charge our fleet efficiently and effectively while contributing to the growth of EVs in India.”