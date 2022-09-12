Magenta Mobility collaborates with Flipkart to foray into Delhi

Flipkart has joined forces with Magenta Mobility, an electric mobility solutions provider, for the deployment of electric vehicles for its last-mile transportation. The company said, with this collaboration, Magenta Mobility formally enters the National Capital Area (Delhi NCR) and will deploy around 400 electric cargo vehicles to the Flipkart fleet in Delhi NCR.

This deployment is over and above the existing fleet that Magenta operates for Flipkart in Bengaluru. It operates an electric fleet of over 500 vehicles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, serving clients in e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food and pharmaceuticals. Magenta Mobility intends to deploy a fleet of over 500 EVs in Delhi this year to meet the needs of organizations looking to transition to clean mobility.

Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility said, “We are pleased to see Flipkart’s rapid adoption of EVs in its fleet. With our association with Flipkart, we are committed to providing a clean, sustainable, and affordable last-mile delivery solution across the country.”

Randheer Singh, Director Electric Mobility and ACC Program at NITI Aayog said “It is important for us at NITI Aayog to support endeavours for adoption on electric mobility especially in the last mile logistics.”

Flipkart will utilise Magenta’s Electric cargo fleets, including the newly launched Mahindra Zor Grand and offerings from other select OEMs to accelerate EV adoption for last mile logistics.

The electrification of the logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and in line with its commitment to the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative. The collaboration reinforces Flipkart’s plans to introduce more than 25,000 EVs in its supply chain to achieve 100 percent transition to e-mobility by 2030.