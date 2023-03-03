Magenta Mobility appoints Shashank Chauhan as Operations Head

Magenta Mobility, an Electric Mobility solutions provider, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Shashank Chauhan as its new Operations Head. Shashank has worked extensively in the Mobility space with a deep focus on Electric Mobility Operations.

In his new role, Shashank shall work closely with the founders to build the mobility fleet at Magenta with a focus on developing operational excellence.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and MD, of Magenta Mobility, said, “Shashank is a highly respected personality in the e-Mobility space and he will be part of the Central Control Tower with a mandate to build the fleet of the future to serve our growing clientele. His understanding of the EV ecosystem, along with a passion to bring about a change in the mobility sector is what impressed me.”

He added, “Shashank’s appointment is part of our growth strategy with a focus on infusing fresher ideas to solving the traditional problem of logistics. We are proud to have a team where the median age is less than 30, which allows a brilliant opportunity for career growth for our teams. I am pleased to welcome Shashank to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey.”

Shashank Chauhan said, “It gives me great delight to join the Magenta family. The company is a differentiated brand in the EV space and has undisputed leadership. Since its inception a few years ago, Magenta Mobility has shown all the makings of becoming a key pillar in India’s journey of decarbonizing the transportation sector. Like I say often, I am building the Cavalry of the future at Magenta.”

Earlier this month, the brand announced the inauguration of its North Regional office in Gurgaon to hire over 450 employees. Magenta is a Series A funded company backed by HPCL and marquee investors such as JAN (JITO Angel Network), LetsVenture, and renowned Indian American philanthropist, Dr Kiran Patel.