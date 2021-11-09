Magenta ChargeGrid install 150 charging points in Bengaluru for commercial vehicles

Magenta EV, one of the largest charging point operator companies, has installed 150 charging points in Bengaluru. In the next stage, the company is planning to install 9 more charging grids soon.

By:November 9, 2021 4:55 PM
Magenta EV ChargeGrid

 

Magenta ChargeGrid has set up six EV charging hubs for commercial vehicles in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new charging infrastructure is claimed to be wide enough to cover the prime locations of the city, namely Kudlu, Vijaya Bank Layout, Jigani, BTM Layout, Mahadevapura, and Yeshwantpura. With these locations, the company is eyeing to capture e-commerce and warehouses that use an electric-powered fleet.

The EV charging hubs will have a total of 150 charging points. The availability of the new points will be synced with the company’s mobile phone application – Magenta ChargeGrid, which is available for both iOS and Android platforms. The application further elevates the accessibility of these charging points with the provision of online bookings and payment acceptance.

These charging hubs are designed keeping in mind the ease of use and overall accessibility for the fleet operators and drivers. The company will ensure operations 24X7 hours, along with secured overnight parking. Besides, designated rest areas for drivers and maintenance of vehicles will be provided. Apart from these 6 hubs, the company is planning to set up 9 more of these hubs. The future expansion will also help Magenta in strengthening its partnerships with leading logistics and e-commerce companies, like Amazon India, Udaan, Porter, BigBasket, JumboTail and more, for last-mile services.

Mr. Maxson Lewis – Founder, & Managing Director, Magenta said, “e-Commerce companies are driving the commitment for electric vehicles in the last mile delivery space. EV Charging Hubs plays a key role in the success of fleet business and operational efficiency. Our charging hubs at Bengaluru are planned in a 3 km radius around the e-commerce hubs and warehouses stretching to the outskirts of the city all the way to Bengaluru Electronic city. The idea is to create the charging infrastructure in areas with the highest density of last-mile distribution hubs and enable seamless operations. These charging hubs have been developed with the EV fleet drivers in mind.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Magenta ChargeGrid install 150 charging points in Bengaluru for commercial vehicles

Magenta ChargeGrid install 150 charging points in Bengaluru for commercial vehicles

Tata Motors and Bank of India partner to offer financing options for passenger vehicles

Tata Motors and Bank of India partner to offer financing options for passenger vehicles

We will be launching three superstores of pre-owned cars and multiple express stores — Vaibhav Sharma, CarzSo

We will be launching three superstores of pre-owned cars and multiple express stores — Vaibhav Sharma, CarzSo

Tata Motors, Equitas SFB sign MoU to offer financial solutions for Small Commercial Vehicle customers

Tata Motors, Equitas SFB sign MoU to offer financial solutions for Small Commercial Vehicle customers

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance disburses loans to over 1 lakh customers within 9 months of launch

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance disburses loans to over 1 lakh customers within 9 months of launch

By the year-end, we expect to have 500 vendor partners — Mayank Agarwal, Humsafar

By the year-end, we expect to have 500 vendor partners — Mayank Agarwal, Humsafar

eBikeGo acquires Kustard Technologies for EV telematics and fleet management systems

eBikeGo acquires Kustard Technologies for EV telematics and fleet management systems

The Indian automotive paints and coatings industry is expected to grow 30% in 2021-2026 — Permagard

The Indian automotive paints and coatings industry is expected to grow 30% in 2021-2026 — Permagard

Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs