Magenta ChargeGrid install 150 charging points in Bengaluru for commercial vehicles

Magenta EV, one of the largest charging point operator companies, has installed 150 charging points in Bengaluru. In the next stage, the company is planning to install 9 more charging grids soon.

Magenta ChargeGrid has set up six EV charging hubs for commercial vehicles in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new charging infrastructure is claimed to be wide enough to cover the prime locations of the city, namely Kudlu, Vijaya Bank Layout, Jigani, BTM Layout, Mahadevapura, and Yeshwantpura. With these locations, the company is eyeing to capture e-commerce and warehouses that use an electric-powered fleet.

The EV charging hubs will have a total of 150 charging points. The availability of the new points will be synced with the company’s mobile phone application – Magenta ChargeGrid, which is available for both iOS and Android platforms. The application further elevates the accessibility of these charging points with the provision of online bookings and payment acceptance.

These charging hubs are designed keeping in mind the ease of use and overall accessibility for the fleet operators and drivers. The company will ensure operations 24X7 hours, along with secured overnight parking. Besides, designated rest areas for drivers and maintenance of vehicles will be provided. Apart from these 6 hubs, the company is planning to set up 9 more of these hubs. The future expansion will also help Magenta in strengthening its partnerships with leading logistics and e-commerce companies, like Amazon India, Udaan, Porter, BigBasket, JumboTail and more, for last-mile services.

Mr. Maxson Lewis – Founder, & Managing Director, Magenta said, “e-Commerce companies are driving the commitment for electric vehicles in the last mile delivery space. EV Charging Hubs plays a key role in the success of fleet business and operational efficiency. Our charging hubs at Bengaluru are planned in a 3 km radius around the e-commerce hubs and warehouses stretching to the outskirts of the city all the way to Bengaluru Electronic city. The idea is to create the charging infrastructure in areas with the highest density of last-mile distribution hubs and enable seamless operations. These charging hubs have been developed with the EV fleet drivers in mind.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.