Made-in-India Piaggio EV 3-wheelers to be exported to Philippines with battery-swapping tech

Piaggio Vehicles, the Indian subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group has announced the entry of their Ape Electric (Apé Electrik) vehicles in the Philippines. The electric 3-wheelers will be manufactured in PVPL’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra and exported to the Philippines. The company will be deploying the Ape E-City and Ape E-xtra vehicles equipped with Sun Mobility’s battery-swapping technology.

The Ape Electric vehicles will be Philippines’ first electric 3-wheelers aimed at improving the last-mile mobility and the small commercial vehicle industry of the country. The electric 3-wheelers will be available in the Philippines through Philippinerimex, a subsidiary of Rusco Motors Inc.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “In 2019, we introduced to India the first 3-wheeler EV in the market and now in 2023 we are happy to be the first movers in this segment in the Philippines. For Piaggio Vehicles, entry into the Philippines is a stepping-stone towards accelerating the adoption of EVs across the world and towards a sustainable planet. We see huge export potential to the market and also aim to meaningfully contribute to their EV ambitions.”

Ajay Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sun Mobility, said, “Sun Mobility is the leader in battery swapping for 2 & 3 wheelers in India and has deployed -300 Swap Points in 18 cities across the country, powering over 68 million kms and 3.7 million swaps so far. We are glad to further strengthen our association with Piaggio as we extend our partnership to Philippines. We share the vision of smart, affordable, urban electric mobility and are keen to jointly deploy our solution first in Philippines and rest of S.E. Asia.”