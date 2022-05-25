L&T Tech’s new ER&D centre in Poland to cater to automotive and hi-tech industry

Bangalore-headquartered L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company has inaugurated its new Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland.

This the company says will cater to global customers, leveraging cutting edge technologies in the automotive, mobility and hi-tech domains. The new centre mark’s the company’s expansion into Eastern Europe and will contribute to the growth of regional economy, delivering cutting-edge technology, expanding workforce, and support major projects through its innovative engineering processes.

It aims to cater to several major customers in Europe and North America, including a U.S. based automotive Tier 1 company. The centre part of the global delivery model will work on both software and hardware development of product lines; also marks a logical extension of LTTS’ Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialised competencies along with local talent.

The ER&D centre was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Jerzy Muzyk and Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland, Her Excellency Nagma Mohamed Mallick, in the presence of Abhishek Sinha, COO and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services.

The company says Poland is known for imparting first-class technical education, academic ecosystem and infrastructure. LTTS plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre. The ER&D company will also utilise its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements, while exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.

Abhishek Sinha said, “By establishing this important centre in Poland, we aim to make our customers in Europe and North America benefit from LTTS’ long-standing expertise in new age engineering and embedded technologies. We also seek to tap into the local engineering talent pool for many of our mission critical global programs and will work with the local administration and the academia to further develop the local ecosystem. We would also like to express our gratitude for all the support we have received from government institutions and local authorities”.

Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow said, “We welcome the investments from an engineering services leader like LTTS. With LTTS set to contribute in important aspects like technology advancements, R&D and skill building for young engineers, I am optimistic that the local population will benefit greatly from this ER&D hub”.