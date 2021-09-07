Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

With the latest partnership, the nationwide dealer network of Lords Automative will have the advantages of built-in cloud software with features of billing, inventory management, khata (bill book) software, and dashboards, among multiple benefits.

By:Updated: Sep 07, 2021 6:52 PM

 

Lords Automative has announced its tie-up with Paytm to offer easy finance solutions to its dealers. The said agreement aims at providing seamless finance solutions to the nationwide dealer network of Lord’s Automative to boost sales of e-vehicles and improve their market share, the company noted. With the said partnership, Lords Automative dealers can avail gains of advanced digital payment options offered by Paytm including Paytm wallet, offline Payment Gateway (PG) services, CC/DC and net banking on a Pan India basis. Moreover, the dealers can gain the benefits of easy reconciliation with features of instant settlement and direct settlement through app-based and multiuser interfaces.

With the easy bifurcation of CC and DC transactions, the dealers of Lords Automative can have enhanced access to multi-banking partners including top public and private sector banks that form a key part of Paytm’s ecosystem of 12 partner banks. With this, the nationwide dealer network of Lords Automative will also have the advantages of built-in cloud software with features of billing, inventory management, khata (bill book) software, and dashboards. In addition, they can avail bank EMI on CC & DC and benefit from schemes like EMI subvention (zero cost EMI) with offers from Paytm.

With contactless payments emerging as the new normal, the dealers can also opt for features like Tap and Pay, QR Payments, and Link Payments. The company says that working capital loans for channel expansion and business growth will be made available to dealers of Lords Automative. Along with the provision of EMIs on debit and credit cards, Paytm will also provide its services at a 50% discount in the form of cashback to the dealers on the attainment of certain milestones. With the option to create their own online store, dealers will also expand their market outreach with access to a large customer base of Paytm users.

