Log9 & SpareIt launch battery replacement and retrofitment drive

Log9 Materials and SpareIt have signed a pact to exercise retrofitting of new RapidX battery packs in aging electric vehicles to give them a new lease of life.

Log9 Materials, a Bengaluru-based EV battery technology startup has announced a one-of-its-kind initiative in collaboration with SpareIt, which happens to be the largest garage network in the country. Log9 has launched a battery replacement and retrofitment drive for individual EV owners and fleet aggregators.

In this long-term collaboration, SpareIt will participate in this partnership with its pan-India garage network for the integration of Log9’s InstaCharging battery packs and vehicles. Log9 will conduct this battery replacement exercise across all the cities wherever the SpareIt centre is available. The exercise of retrofitting old electric vehicles with Log9’s RapidX battery pack is aimed to give a second life to the ageing EVs with a death-nearing battery.

To participate in this program, any EV 2W or 3W owners can contact either SpareIt or Log9. However, Log9 and SpareIt are expecting a major turnaround from fleet aggregator companies.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Log9 Materials says, “At Log9, we are looking forward to our partnership with SpareIt. The Indian EV revolution is shaping up into a big movement, and SpareIt has come out with a unique value proposition to support EVs that might need retrofit solutions and maintenance to keep them running on the road. Our partnership with SpareIt will ensure that EV owners and EV fleet players have the opportunity to benefit from Log9’s reliable battery technology and SpareIt’s support system network.”

Roney Philip, Head – Strategic Partnerships, SpareIt adds, “We are proud and excited to partner with Log9 Materials. To ensure faster adoption in the EV industry, it is important for the ecosystem to work collaboratively. Log9’s customers can benefit substantially from this partnership, and this is a testament of how working together and leveraging strengths with each other can be beneficial.”

Talking of Log9’s RapidX battery, it is based on the InstaCharge technology. The company claims it is designed keeping in mind the requirements of last-mile logistics. These batteries can be fully charged in just 15 minutes for electric 2-wheelers and take around 35 minutes for electric 3-wheelers. Furthermore, Log9 claims that its RapidX battery packs have 9 times better life than other conventional batteries.