Log9 partners with Jitendra New EV for Battery Tech in Electric Scooters

Log9 has partnered with Jitendra New EV Tech Pvt. Ltd. for battery tech in electric scooters. The company will soon roll out an electric scooter named ‘JMT 1000 HS Rapid’.

Bengaluru-based advanced battery technology start-up, Log9 Materials, has joined hands with Nashik-based EV manufacturer Jitendra New EV Tech Pvt. Ltd. Both the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a long-term collaboration which would mainly encompass rolling out an electric scooter named ‘JMT 1000 HS Rapid’ InstaCharged, claimed to be powered by Log9’s cutting-edge InstaCharge technology.

The JMT 1000 HS Rapid e-scooters, manufactured by Jitendra New EV Tech and InstaCharged by Log9’s RapidX batteries, will be introduced to target the last-mile logistics and delivery segment in India. The company claims that its InstaCharge batteries will provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, and 9x battery life than typical e-scooters. Moreover, they are claimed to offer a maximum range of upto 82 km and upto 150 kg. payload capacity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 Materials says, “We are pleased to partner with Jitendra New EV Tech for the integration of Log9’s battery packs and InstaCharge technology into the Rapid EV 2Ws manufactured by them. As a Responsible Energy pioneer, we are confident that our InstaCharge batteries on JMT scooters will provide the much-needed Power, Performance and Peace of Mind for the B2B last-mile delivery sector and shall further help the cause of reducing operational costs as well as lowering emissions footprint for the delivery and logistics sector.”

CA Samkit Jitendra Shah, Co-Founder, Jitendra New EV Tech says, “We are very enthusiastic about and looking forward to this alliance with Log9. Today when India has entered the electrification era, the biggest challenge is ensuring optimal EV Charging. To this end, Log9’s technology will give the market huge impetus especially for the B2B segment, and will further endorse 24×7 last-mile deliveries with electric scooters. We are further happy to note that this technology will raise the bar for last-mile delivery on wheels.”