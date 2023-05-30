Log9 Materials, Quantum Energy launch India’s fastest charging commercial electric two-wheeler

Bengaluru-headquartered Log9 Materials has announced a long-term strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyderabad-headquartered Quantum Energy.

As a part of this collaboration, the two companies have jointly unveiled India’s fastest-charging 2-wheeler commercial electric vehicle (CEV) named ‘Bzinesslite InstaCharged by Log9’, which is powered by Log9’s RapidX 2000 batteries, enabling it to go zero to zip within 12 minutes.

Going forward, both Log9 and Quantum Energy will be working hand-in-hand to fulfil their target of deploying 10,000 2W InstaCharged EVs across India by March 2024. These 2W EVs shall be catering to a wide variety of use cases, including e-commerce, food delivery, and courier services, among others, in the Indian last-mile logistics sector.

The joint initiative is going to be kicked off soon by deploying 200 Bzinesslite e-2Ws in Hyderabad through Whizzy Logistics – a logistics fleet service provider enabling hyperlocal deliveries.

Log9 and Quantum Energy, who share a common vision of ‘greening’ the country’s last-mile delivery space, have taken up the resolve to further bolster the adoption of 2W EVs pan-India, by introducing the riders/drivers and operators of these e-2Ws to the benefits of fast-charging and longer cycle life vehicles for facilitating uninterrupted last-mile deliveries throughout the day.

Speaking on the partnership, Kartik Hajela, Co-founder & COO, Log9, says, “With our fast-charging and long-lasting RapidX 2000 battery integrated into Quantum’s 2W, Bzinesslite, we are bringing to the logistics sector, India’s fastest charging electric 2W that suits tropical climatic conditions.”

Chakravarthy C, Director, Quantum Energy, adds, “We are thrilled and excited to introduce our revolutionary product “Bzinesslite” developed in partnership with Log9. “Plug it. Charge it. Repeat. Unlimited fast charge, stress-free.”

Notably, the newly-launched Bzinesslite e-2W has been designed with unique, superlative features, such as quick acceleration, superior range (80-90km), multi-theft alarm and multiple driving modes, making it a powerhouse and the ideal choice for seamlessly and effectively carrying on last-mile delivery operations.

Furthermore, by being InstaCharged with Log9’s RapidX 2000 batteries, it can operate safely within extreme temperature ranges of -30 degrees to 65 degrees Celsius and offers a 6-year unlimited kilometres warranty with assured buyback aimed at providing the utmost peace of mind to B2B customers adopting these InstaCharged EVs to run their businesses, without having to worry about the recurring cost and inconvenience of frequent second-battery replacements.