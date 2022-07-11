Log9 Materials partners Northway Motorsport to introduce fast-charging in retrofitted electric SCVs

Bengaluru-headquartered startup Log9 Materials has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Pune-based EV company Northway Motorsport to utilise the latter’s expertise to retrofit multiple used and brand-new ICE-based small commercial vehicles (SCV) into EVs alongside the integration of Log9’s RapidX batteries.

As part of this collaboration, Log9 and Northway Motorsport will enable retrofitment (ICE vehicle to EV conversion) service on a request basis for the existing vehicles on the road.

Northway Motorsport will also tie-up with various retrofitment workshops around the country, starting with metro cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and then other parts of the country, as and when deemed necessary.

Furthermore, the parters are currently working closely to introduce soon to the market a new 4W product InstaCharged by Log9 batteries.

The upcoming electric-SCV is being co-developed and is claimed that it can be fully charged from zero to 100 per cent within 45 minutes; it will also come with a warranty of 8 years or unlimited kms.

The vehicle shall be able to deliver peak performance in extreme temperatures ranging between -45deg to +60deg Celsius and it comes with a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Log9 and Northway jointly aim to address the electrification of commercial fleets across the nation. The collaboration also brings Northway Motorsport under the aegis of the Responsible Delivery Movement – an initiative by Log9 aimed to accelerate e-mobility adoption for last-mile deliveries and bring down transportation and logistics-related emissions intensity in India by up to 33% by 2030.

Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder and COO, Log9 Materials said, “As of today, there are very limited options for a four-wheeler commercial EVs in the Indian market, and additionally, existing four-wheeler commercial EVs are suffering due to charging downtime and low battery life. While solving these issues, we at Log9 want in parallel hope to speed up the process of getting more and more CVs on the road in order to build use-cases around the success of converting the popular ICE commercial vehicles to electric-powered ones while using the InstaCharge technology of Log9.”

On the other hand, Northway Motorsport is the electric vehicle division of Hemank Auto Parts, which says it has developed its in-house drivetrain solutions for EVs.