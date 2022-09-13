Log9, Gravton Motors ink pact for InstaCharge battery technology

Bengaluru-based battery technology start-up Log9 Materials has inked a pact with Hyderabad-headquartered EV manufacturer Gravton Motors. As per the understanding, the duo will roll out an electric bike manufactured by Gravton Motors and InstaCharged by Log9’s InstaCharge battery technology. The model has been named ‘Gravton RapidEV’.

The companies, in a joint-statement, said that the Gravton RapidEV e-2W has been specifically designed and introduced for the last-mile logistics and delivery segment in India by bringing technology and advanced features to the market, which in turn can ensure enhanced profitability for the delivery-fleet operators in the country.

The Gravton RapidEV, which is powered by a high-power motor and Log9 batteries, offers a load carrying capacity of up to 250 kgs and gradeability of up to 22 degrees. The company has also claimed that the battery can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

Against typical electric 2Ws that may take up to 2.5 hours to charge — which technically leads to the delivery partner losing out on an average of 3 to 4 deliveries per hour – the Gravton rapidEV will ensure that the delivery partners can stay on-the-go for the maximum amount of time, thereby increasing their opportunity for revenues while also enabling them to contribute towards sustainability and fighting climate change, the statement added.

Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 Materials said, “We are confident that our InstaCharge batteries’ integration with the indigenously built Gravton RapidEV e-bikes will provide the much-needed power, performance, and peace of mind for the B2B last-mile delivery sector and shall further help the cause of reducing operational costs as well as lowering emissions footprint for the delivery and logistics sector,”

“Furthermore, it also provides a great value addition opportunity in the commercial EV space due to the long life, superfast charging, and superlative performance of the e2W.”, he added.

Parshuram Paka, Founder& CEO, Gravton Motors said, “‘Gravton RapidEV is an all terrain EV model which is an outcome of the all-round efforts of Gravton Motor’s technical team. We are pleased to partner with Log9 in a bid to introduce fast-charging capabilities into this e-bike, which in turn is bound to take its utility and efficiency to a whole new level.”