Bengaluru-headquartered advanced deep-tech startup Log9 Materials has received the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 156 (Rev 3, Ph 1) certification for its RapidX 8000 battery pack – developed for the e-three-wheelers.

The certification was achieved by Log9 RapidX 8000 batteries basis a rigorous set of safety tests conducted by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), government of India had recently introduced the AIS-156 certification to uphold consumers’ safety on the backdrop of a spate of EV fire/mishap incidents being reported from across India due to negligence of safety compliance by vehicle and battery manufacturers.

The RapidX 8000 batteries come with InstaCharge technology that enables these batteries to be charged within 35 minutes from 0 to 100%. They are capable to operate in temperature range of -40deg to 65deg Celsius up to 15000 charge-discharge cycles and more than 10 years of battery life.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials said, “We are proud to have received the AIS-156 certification for our RapidX 8000 batteries and we treat it as a validation of our technology that we stay deeply invested in. Safety, since our inception, has been the cornerstone of every innovation and product that we have brought to the market. As pioneers in battery technology built and nurtured ground-up in India, for India, and equipped with cutting-edge technology and components, we are proud to see our products get certified by ICAT.”

The company states that it is setting up India’s first indigenous cell manufacturing facility, designing and manufacturing first indigenous LTO cell, and currently working towards ramping up its cell and battery manufacturing prowess.

While at present, it is working with electric two- and three-wheeler makers, it is also exploring the use-case of its batteries in the electric bus segment.

