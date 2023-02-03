Locus launches ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ benchmarking tool

Locus, a technology company solving for excellence in last-mile logistics, announced the launch of ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment, a benchmarking tool designed to help enterprises evaluate strengths, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and identify new growth opportunities in their last mile.

To help businesses evaluate the maturity of their last-mile operations, the free interactive online assessment conducts an in-depth analysis through well-researched questions spanning five fundamental performance indicators:

Last-Mile Excellence: How robust last-mile capabilities are in the face of exceptions, unpredictable volumes, and profitability

Customer Experience: The quality and consistency of the customer experience an organization’s last-mile offers

Workforce Empowerment: Employees’ abilities to handle last-mile challenges

Advanced Analytics: The opportunity to leverage last-mile data and make more informed decisions on the supply chain

Sustainability: How environmentally sustainable a company’s last-mile function is today

The assessment then scales enterprises on a 5-point rating system and categorizes them as businesses in the Emerging, Growth, or Optimized stage. Assessment takers walk away with a 360-degree comprehensive report that delivers personalized recommendations and actionable insights on how to unlock new revenue and make delivery experiences a differentiator for enterprises.

Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus, said, “Last-mile is the face of the modern customer experience, and while many companies are starting to prioritize this function more than ever before, not all know exactly where to start to successfully and strategically improve their operations in impactful ways.”

He added, “What Locus’ Last-Mile Maturity Assessment brings is the power of knowledge – not at the execution level where many of our customers are currently focused, but in the planning and back-end stages that shape critical roadmaps. We’re arming enterprises with actionable insights on not just where they can level up these processes but how they should actually go about it. It’s the competitive edge every company should be thinking about today.”