Localising EV supply chain; challenges and opportunities

As we know it, the EV space is booming. Every month, a new player enters the market with a new product. However, the worry is how sustainable it all can be if we don’t focus enough on localising the EV supply chain.

In a bid to get a better insight about the localisation initiatives, the 2nd edition of FE Electric Mobility Summit 2022 on November 17 discussed this topic in details in one of the panels. The event touched upon key aspects of the electrification gameplan.

Saket Sapra, MD, Dana TM4 and head of electrification India and southeast Asia, Dana stated

Saket Sapra, MD, Dana TM4 and head of electrification India and southeast Asia, Dana stated that “Most of the batteries are not specifically designed as per Indian weather conditions, and only 40 percent localisation is achieved for the electric buses, while Import duties is a key challenge and watch out for impact of battery swapping policy.”

Sapra also added that there is “Need to optimise bill of material; 80 percent is localised; IGBTs and Permanent magnets key elements that are not localised. Vehicle control units and cells are imported.”

Due to the nascent state of the electric vehicle sector, it is crucial that the sector focus on its internal aspects, such as the supply chain. EV supply chains must be localised, presenting both challenges and opportunities.

Ravi Panga Director and CEO, Causes Group

Ravi Panga Director and CEO, Causes Group said, “We have 10,000 electric vehicle orders in the pipeline while we are collaborating with academia and the best technology of the world. We are going to have a manufacturing base of 4,000 electric buses every year, the market requires 2,00,000 vehicles in the next 10 years, so the big support is the localisation of it.”

Charging infrastructure is the very crucial aspect for all the OEMs, Panga divided the growth of EV localisation into 3 sections- the supplier support system, charging infrastructure and cooperation between the government and investors.

V Ramanathan Head OE business at commercial vehicle division, ZF Group

V Ramanathan Head OE business at commercial vehicle division, ZF Group said, “localisation is not the one day process, technology is day by day evolving. Further Ramanathan noted “Today most of the commercial buses in India use central drive system, we are bringing the latest technology to India and looking for globalisation policies with them.”