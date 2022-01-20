LML to manufacture EVs in India at the erstwhile Harley-Davidson plant

LML has partnered with Saera Auto, the former contract manufacturer for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, to manufacture its EVs in India. This plant has an annual production capacity of 2,16,000 units.

LML recently announced that they will make a comeback in the Indian market with new electric two-wheelers. And, it seems the company has already started laying the groundwork for a long-term future in the EV business in the country. LML has today announced that they have partnered with Saera Auto, one of the largest two-wheeler producers and the former contract manufacturer for Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. Saera Auto will now manufacture EVs for LML too at its Haryana plant.

LML has announced that Saera’s state-of-the-art facility, which is strategically located in the auto hub of Bawal (Haryana), is now set to produce its upcoming EVs. Saera’s manufacturing plant spreads across 2,17,800 square feet and it has a capacity of 18,000 units per month, which translates into an annual production capacity of 2,16,000 units. LML says that it “intends to build a future-ready manufacturing facility using Saera’s cutting-edge technology and processes. This is the first of many steps for LML to transition into a 100% ‘Make in India’ company by the end of 2025.”

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML, says, “We are very pleased to announce this important collaboration with one of the most reputed manufacturing names in the two-wheeler and auto segment. Saera was our first choice because the company holds unparalleled expertise and reputation with some of the world’s premier auto brands. At LML, we hold a strong vision with this alliance as we aspire to create a brand that is 100% localized and has an impeccable quality assurance that is world-class.”

He further added, “We foresee an immediate need for automakers to reduce their dependence on imports and build an infrastructure that is designed and capable to address the rapidly growing demand in India and the world over. We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and reimagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards.”