LML rolls out dealership form for nationwide dealer partners

LML, the emerging player in India’s two-wheeler EV segment, rolls out dealership form to build a well-knitted ecosystem for EV channel partners including nationwide dealers. Dealers can access the form online via LML’s official website to make the documentation process swift and easy.

This dealers registration form is an extended business opportunity for potential partners to ask about the basic details, purpose, plan and interests in the Auto sector. The company believes that this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both parties as it will allow them to bring innovation in the field of EV infrastructure.

Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said, “The e-mobility revolution has received unprecedented support from the Indian government and is to contribute a crucial role in reducing India’s high oil imports, motor vehicle pollution, and carbon footprint. We at LML are driven to accelerate the process of the EV revolution by onboarding the right dealers who hold a futuristic vision of making EVs mainstream in India.”

LML aims to offer both sales and service space by inviting dealers from all across India to sign-up for the dealership form while enabling its valued customers to purchase new electric vehicles as well as receive after-sales services.