Lexus NX 350h Facelift Launched In India For INR 64.90 Lakh

Lexus has launched the 2022 NX 350h in India, priced at INR 64.90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Lexus gets a 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid engine mated to an 8-speed gearbox and is available in three variants.

Lexus has launched the 2022 NX 350h in India, priced at INR 64.90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The new 2022 Lexus NX 350h is available in three trims, Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport, the latter two priced at INR 69.50 lakh and 71.60 lakh respectively.

Speaking about the launch, Lexus India President, Naveen Soni said, “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. With the new 2022 model, we are confident that it will set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, safety, and much refined environment-friendly self-charging hybrid electric technology.”

He added, “Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavour to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will strengthen Lexus’s presence in the luxury car market in India. We have received an overwhelming response to the pre-bookings for this car that we announced in January 2022 and are indebted to our guests for their trust in Brand Lexus.”

He further added, “On this note, we are exclusively offering our discerning guests who have pre-booked the NX prior to the launch, a customized “Lexus Pro care service package” which includes one-year periodic maintenance as complimentary to enhance peace of mind and to further reinforce the Lexus Life commitment of providing amazing experiences”.

The most notable update is the introduction of Lexus Interface, the integrated multimedia and digital support on the 14-inch touchscreen display. It offers wireless charging and smartphone connection and is paired with the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The new E-Latch electronic locking system takes inspiration from the opening and closing of Japanese traditional sliding doors.

Design updates include a new grille, full-width blade taillamps, LEXUS rear badging, L-shaped daytime running lights (DRL), and the three-eye LED projector headlamps, while the rear gets a new LEXUS logo. The updated Lexus NX 350h gets 20-inch alloy wheels.

Colour options include Madder Red & Sonic Chrome, and exclusive to the F SPORT models are White Nova & Heat Blue.

The Lexus Safety System ( LSS) makes its way to India with the new NX 350h. LSS+ 3.0 has been updated to the third generation to enhance cognitive, judgmental, and operational performance. This enhances the coverage area to include response to head-on collisions and oncoming vehicles.

In India, it comes with a range of technology features including a Pre-collision System (PCS) for vehicle detection with alarm, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control -All Speed, Lane Departure Alert & Lane Tracing Assist, Auto High Beam & Adaptive High beam System in Headlamps. Additionally, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) & Rear Camera Detection (RCD) is also available, enhancing overall safety.

Powering the new Lexus NX 350h is a 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid engine that makes 275bhp and 430Nm of peak torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox.