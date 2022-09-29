Lexus India inaugurates five service points in new cities 

Lexus India has inaugurated five ‘Lexus Service Points’ in phase 1 of the service network expansion in the country. These would be located in Coimbatore, Madurai, Kozhikode, Pune and Lucknow.

Lexus owners in India can expect seven more service points in phase 2 which are slated to be operational, early next year. The new Lexus Service Points will add to the current ones operational in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai and Chandigarh

The after sales services at these Lexus Service points will be provided for most of the models in the Lexus product lineup.

Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Enhancing our guest’s experience and curating amenities that cater to overall service support has always been an imperative focus for Lexus India. With that, we are delighted to announce the start of Lexus Service points in Coimbatore, Madurai, Kozhikode, Pune, and Lucknow.”

Soni further added, “The Lexus service points will ensure comprehensive service and care for the Lexus cars of our guests by our well-trained technicians. We will continue to strengthen our after sales services and provide facilities that foster our guest’s overall experience.”

Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX, the luxury hybrid sales leader.

Known for its hybrid vehicles, the company sells sedans like ES 300h and LS 500h, SUVs like NX 350h, RX 450hL and LX 570, and a sole coupe model, LC 500h. The vehicles are available in the price range of Rs 59.50 lakh to Rs 2.33 crore (ex-showroom). As per the company it has sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles.

At the global level, Lexus is also planning to switch to a complete battery electric vehicle portfolio by 2035. In India, the company is testing a UX battery electric vehicle.