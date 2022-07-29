LetsTransport partners Sun Mobility to electrify last-mile delivery through battery swapping

Sun Mobility, a leading provider of battery swapping services for electric vehicles has announced a strategic partnership with LetsTransport, a technology-powered hyperlocal third-party logistics and last-mile and middle-mile delivery sector company.

As part of the alliance, 100 electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles powered by Sun Mobility’s swap technology have already been deployed across Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, and in the next one year, the partners plan to expand this fleet to over 2,000 vehicles, contributing to the fast-growing EV-based last-mile delivery segment.

They also plan to provide customisable integrated solutions to e-commerce, retail, 3PL, FMCG, bluechip companies and other enterprise clients. Beyond Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, the companies shall further expand their operations in major cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Pushkar Singh, Co-founder and CEO, LetsTransport said “With low operational and maintenance costs, we are seeing EVs play a pivotal role in intra-city and last-mile logistics. Our emphasis is on strengthening the EV ecosystem by enabling financing of EVs, partnering with different CPOs and CSO as well as enabling a marketplace for the resale of EVs in the near future.”

Anant Badjatya, CEO, Sun Mobility said, “We are thrilled to receive an overwhelming response to our electric Mobility-as-a-Service solution for last-mile delivery. Along with LetsTransport, our aim is to enable e-commerce, FMCG, Bluechip and retail industries to access affordable and electric last-mile delivery services using electric two- and three-wheelers powered by our network of swapping stations. This partnership is a big step in our goal of mass adoption of EVs in an economic and effective manner.”

Founded by IIT-Kharagpur alumni, LetsTransport is a Bengaluru-based intracity logistics firm which provides intercity aggregation of mini trucks as well as large vehicles along with screened drivers, audited and GPS-enabled vehicles, point-to-point billing, status updates, and 24×7 service at economical pricing.

Founded in 2017, Sun Mobility is a joint venture between Sun Group and Maini Group. The organisation is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities and automotive OEMs across all platforms including two- and three-wheelers and buses to challenge the status quo. It has deployed over 107 Swap Points in more than 17 cities in India, powering over 35 million kms in the country so far.