Lectrix EV to add 300 electric two-wheeler dealerships by mid-2023

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, said that it will expand its presence in India by adding 300 dealerships by mid-2023.



The electric two-wheeler company, which started operations earlier this year, currently has a network of more than 50 dealers across 14 states in the country, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The company said that it is actively focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the country in an effort to drive EV adoption by providing safe and reliable electric two-wheelers.

Willy Chengappa, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Lectrix EV, said, “Our vision is to provide consumers with reliable electric scooters to drive the EV adoption in the country and an extensive dealership network is imperative to achieving this objective.”

“Setting up physical touchpoints will help us build bridges with customers and provide them with hassle-free services. We have expanded our footprint to around 60 cities in a month and have a target of 350 dealerships in India by mid-2023.”, he added.



The company, in a statement, said that the employees at Lectrix EV dealerships are trained by the experts at SAR EV Tech centre – the group’s electric two-wheeler R&D centre.



At present, the company offers the tech-loaded LXS electric scooter. Further, the company said that it is gearing up to add more products to its portfolio.