Lectrix EV partner IDFC Bank and others for LXC e-scooter financing

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility subsidiary of SAR Group, has partnered with financing solution providers such as IDFC Bank, RevFin Securities, Shriram Finance, Eduvanz and Loan Tap to offers customers with financing solutions to purchase its LXS electric scooter, with monthly installments starting from as low as Rs 1,999.



The EV maker said that these tie-ups, besides catering to the financing demands of its potential customers, will also ease out the loan approval procedure.



As per the agreement, the finance companies will allow customers to secure a loan of up to 85 percent of the value of the EV at low interest rates, thereby making EV purchase easier for consumers, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Willy Chengappa, VP-Sales & Marketing, Lectrix EV, said “Securing a loan for a new vehicle purchase is often a challenge, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Through our easy finance schemes, our endeavour is to make things convenient for customers by helping them buy LXS electric scooter for an EMI as low as Rs 1,999 per month. We have also streamlined the loan processes with the lending partners to provide loan approvals instantly.”

Lectrix LXS is a connected electric scooter priced at Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) after FAME and state subsidies. The top speed of this scooter is governed at 55 kmph and it offers a range of 89 kilometres per charge in city conditions. At present, the LXS e-scooter is available at the company’s 60-strong dealership network across India.