Lear acquires key automated testing equipment supplier, InTouch Automation

Lear Corporation , a global automotive technology leader in seating and e-systems, announced the strategic acquisition of InTouch Automation, a supplier of Industry 4.0 technologies and complex automated testing equipment used for production of automotive seats.

InTouch’s product portfolio fits with Lear’s Industry 4.0 strategy of implementing technologies designed to automate the testing and validation of components and finished seats.

Speaking about the acquisition, Frank Orsini, Lear Executive Vice President and President, Seating said, “This acquisition is another step in increasing Lear’s automation and manufacturing flexibility. We welcome InTouch employees and their impressive legacy of excellence in innovation, quality and safety to the Lear family.”

These high-tech solutions also give Lear a greater ability to collect and analyse real-time data while standardising testing procedures throughout its just-in-time (JIT) seating production process.

Lear sales in the third quarter increased 23 percent to $5.2 billion compared to the Q3 performance of the previous year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, commodities and acquisitions, sales were up 26 percent, reflecting increased production on key Lear platforms and the addition of new business in both business segments. Sales growth over market in the third quarter was one percentage point, driven primarily by the impact of new business in both business segments largely offset by negative platform mix. Year-to-date sales growth over market was four percentage points.

InTouch, founded in 2006, is privately owned and based in Novi, Mich. Its key products include End of Line (EOL) testing equipment for complete seats, in-process testing equipment for JIT seating, automation of EOL testing, industrial multi-use seat connectors and autodocking.