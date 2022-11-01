Land Rover partners Wolfspeed for silicon carbide chip tech￼

Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed have announced a strategic partnership to supply silicon carbide semiconductors for electric vehicles, delivering increased powertrain efficiency and extended driving range.

Under its reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover is transforming into an electric-first business, to become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, services, and operations by 2039.

Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technology will be used specifically in the vehicles’ inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors.

The first Range Rover vehicles with this technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand the following year.

The partnership builds on Wolfspeed’s existing relationship with the Jaguar TCS racing team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where its silicon carbide technology has been used to accelerate on-track efficiency and performance.

The agreement is the latest in Jaguar Land Rover’s programme of establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders for its future modern luxury vehicles: in February 2022, Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with NVIDIA focused on software-defined, advanced automated driving systems for next-generation vehicles starting in 2025.

The partnership agreement sees Jaguar Land Rover participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program, to secure the supply of this technology for future electric vehicle production needs. This will enable greater visibility and control over Jaguar Land Rover’s future supply chain and is key to the new value chain approach of the company’s operations and supply chain under the leadership of Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director – Industrial Operations.

Wolfspeed’s technology is powering electric propulsion systems across the entire voltage spectrum – from 400V to 800V. The silicon carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, which opened in April 2022 as the 200mm silicon carbide fabrication facility.

The fully automated facility dramatically expands the capacity for Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide technologies, which will supply the increasing demand for EV production and other advanced technology sectors around the world.