Land Rover Opens Bookings For Range Rover SV In India

Land Rover today opened bookings for the new Range Rover SV in India with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from its Special Vehicle Operations. The Range Rover SV features a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine which delivers 523 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, while there is also a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel which makes 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

The new Range Rover SV will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) specifications, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time. LWB customers also have the option of specifying the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically activated club table and an integrated refrigerator.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.”

The New Range Rover SV features a new front bumper and a five-bar grille design that sets the new flagship model apart, with the lower aperture featuring five precisely executed full-width metal-plated blades. Materials chosen for their tactility include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and plated metals. The Range Rover SV models are available with 13.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover and the optimum size for comfort.

As standard, Range Rover SV features a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with uniquely shaped seats and SV-specific embroidery patterns. Near-aniline options with the natural finish and tactility of furniture-grade leather are also available: softer, with fewer treatments and less pigmentation for a more natural feel while meeting the company’s standards.

The new SV models get optional triple-finish 23-inch forged diamond-turned dark grey gloss alloy wheels designed specifically for the new Range Rover SV are among the 12 different wheels that can be specified, depending on the powertrain and design theme. Customers can choose from a selection of the standard Range Rover colour palette or one of 14 additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, and can also specify a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze (SV Serenity theme only), depending on the body colour chosen.