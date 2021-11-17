Land Rover becomes an official worldwide partner for Rugby World Cup 2023

Land Rover has been named as an official worldwide partner for Rugby World Cup 2023. The mascots of the Rugby World Cup 2023 will be known as ‘Land Rover Defenders of Tomorrow.’

Land Rover has been confirmed as the fifth worldwide partner for the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 that is scheduled to take place in France from September 8 to October 28, 2023. This British automotive marque has been associated with the Rugby World Cup since 2015 and now, both of them will together write the next chapter of their successful relationship. To celebrate this announcement, Land Rover’s rugby ambassadors Dimitri Yachvili and Bryan Habana, along with the automaker’s first child mascot for the tournament, eight-year-old Arthur from Paris were present at the event.

Since its association with Rugby World Cup in 2015, Land Rover has inspired thousands of children from all over the world through its Rugby World Cup mascot program and other grassroots activities. Moreover, the Rugby World Cup 2023 mascots will be known as ‘Land Rover Defenders of Tomorrow’ and they reflect the joint commitment of Land Rover and World Rugby to a more sustainable future. They will be selected for their passion & commitment to change their world for the better. It will also serve as a key element of the global Land Rover campaign.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said, “Land Rover is a true partner of rugby at all levels, and we are delighted to be extending our worldwide partnership for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. As a tournament and a rugby family, we are committed to making a positive impact in France and more widely for our planet for future generations to enjoy. Our worldwide partnerships with Land Rover have always been purpose-driven. In Japan, their active support of the Impact Beyond programme saw 10,000 children introduced to the sport. We are excited to share the same vision and commitment for France 2023 and look forward to working together to drive change for the future.”

Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at Land Rover, said, “Land Rover has been at the heart of rugby for two decades. As we write this next chapter, we share France 2023’s commitment to making a positive difference on society through rugby. The next three years represent a significant time for Land Rover as we journey towards electrification and Rugby World Cup will play an important part in that.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.